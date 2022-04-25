RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.31 and a 200-day moving average of $353.38. The company has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

