RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $48.83. 22,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

