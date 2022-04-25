RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.19. 134,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,890. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

