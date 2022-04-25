RMPL Trading Down 2.2% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (RMPL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, RMPL has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $299,886.37 and $102.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.