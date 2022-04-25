Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $200,032.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,169,613.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

