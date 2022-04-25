Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$87.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.