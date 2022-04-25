Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,607. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.