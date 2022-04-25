Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,308 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
