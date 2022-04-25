Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,308 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.