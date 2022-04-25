RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.44. RPC shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 14,745 shares traded.

RES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.78 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

