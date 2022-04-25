SALT Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $53,017.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

