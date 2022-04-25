Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($40.23).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €42.12 ($45.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.86. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

