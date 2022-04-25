SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.03. 15,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

