Scala (XLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Scala (XLA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $4,992.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.23 or 0.07312624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

