Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $41,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,745,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,354. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

