Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,937,000 after acquiring an additional 434,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $55.29.

