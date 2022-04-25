Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,744,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,634. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

