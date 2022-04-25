Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,218,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 247,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

