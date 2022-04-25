Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,799,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

