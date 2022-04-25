Scotiabank Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$89.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.08.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

