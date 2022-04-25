SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,459. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

