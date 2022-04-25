SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,585 ($20.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,560 ($20.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $956.14.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

