Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

