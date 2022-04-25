Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $114.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

