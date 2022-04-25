Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,287. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

