Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $77.09

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.09, but opened at $80.50. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $82.36, with a volume of 30,871 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

