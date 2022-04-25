Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells $97,830.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $128.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,963,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

