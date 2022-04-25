SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 180451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.88.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

