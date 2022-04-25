SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 180451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.88.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

