Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of SO opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

