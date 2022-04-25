Sovryn (SOV) Price Reaches $3.29

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and $301,592.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00008356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.12 or 0.07407655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,005,857 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

