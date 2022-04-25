Spaceswap MILK2 Price Tops $0.0632 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $465,939.10 and approximately $26,293.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

