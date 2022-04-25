SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stake Increased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 153,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,084. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

