SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 222,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.