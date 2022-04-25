SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.57

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 1074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

