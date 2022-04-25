Step Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.70 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $423,349.64 and $1.70 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.23 or 0.07355145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

