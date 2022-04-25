Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.04

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

