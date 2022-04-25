Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.04

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
