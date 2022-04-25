Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

