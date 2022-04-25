Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.97 ($1.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €16.61 ($17.86). 4,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.27. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,099,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

