Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $83,457.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,122.87 or 0.99936611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00248665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00160717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00326147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,159,156 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

