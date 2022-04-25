Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ANFGF, ASML, BAYRY, BVRDF, ETTYF, FEEXF, FRNWF, HCMLY, IBJHF, ISNPY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 25th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82).

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 231 to SEK 268. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.42).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,900 ($50.74) to GBX 3,300 ($42.94).

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 57 to CHF 58. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 55 to CHF 58. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 54 to CHF 55. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,021 to CHF 202.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 256 to CHF 245. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 285 ($3.71).

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

