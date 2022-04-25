StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

