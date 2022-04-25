StockNews.com Upgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

