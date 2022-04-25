StockNews.com Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XHR. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.