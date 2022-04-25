Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.93% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,369. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05.

