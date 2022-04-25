Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.82. 866,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

