Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. 93,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

