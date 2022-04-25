Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $72.11. 2,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

