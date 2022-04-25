Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 487 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,368. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92.

