Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 540 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

