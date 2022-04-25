Strong Price Hits $29.82 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for $29.82 or 0.00076964 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $675,852.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.27 or 0.07347909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars.

