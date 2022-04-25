Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.01

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 26985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

